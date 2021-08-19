Cambiar Investors LLC Has $87.63 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,525 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 2.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $87,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

