Cambiar Investors LLC Has $61.46 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $776.78. 12,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,879. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $805.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $725.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.