LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $17.23 million and $2,321.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00068590 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

