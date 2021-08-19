BidiPass (BDP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $308,610.80 and approximately $30.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00847836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00047386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00103994 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.