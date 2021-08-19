Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28. Approximately 22,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,657,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.41.
In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $9,756,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
