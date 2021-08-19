Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28. Approximately 22,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,657,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $9,756,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

