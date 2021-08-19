Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.10. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several brokerages have commented on HNP. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at $268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

