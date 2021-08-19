Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 99,293 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

