Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.14. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 3,456 shares.
GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.