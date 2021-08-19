Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.14. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 3,456 shares.

GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

