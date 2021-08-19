Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Expands By 36.6%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 13,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $293,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,481 shares of company stock worth $1,196,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 7,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $292.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

