Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ONDS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,342. The stock has a market cap of $215.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

