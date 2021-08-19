Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 70,947 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,947 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $507,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,220,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $352.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

