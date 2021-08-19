Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 6,158 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $238,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.64. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.