Flossbach Von Storch AG Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.12% of S&P Global worth $120,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $433.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

