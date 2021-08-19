Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.
PBH stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,560. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.