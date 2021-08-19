Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

PBH stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,560. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

