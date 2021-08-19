Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,901 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 153,673 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $45,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.35. 31,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,058. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,477 shares of company stock worth $18,206,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

