Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 29,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,682. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.