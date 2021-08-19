Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.80 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

