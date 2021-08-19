Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.76. 137,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,278. The company has a market capitalization of $316.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

