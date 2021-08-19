Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 818 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 102,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 100,192 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.28. 39,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,832. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

