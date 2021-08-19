Collective (CO2) Trading Up 20.9% This Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00003126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $373,432.21 and $292,062.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00847135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00104048 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

