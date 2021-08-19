Step Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.35 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00148188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00149556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,629.90 or 1.00033108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.87 or 0.00916080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00706041 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

