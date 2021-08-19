DEX Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, DEX has traded up 493.3% against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $442,981.34 and approximately $1,833.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00847135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00104048 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.