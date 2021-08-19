Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) vs. Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Critical Survey

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience 23.29% 24.58% 16.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpha Teknova and Meridian Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.77%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Meridian Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.33 $46.19 million $1.07 18.19

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Alpha Teknova on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction/ quantitative PCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

