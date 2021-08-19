Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.00. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.78. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

