Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 773 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $87,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

