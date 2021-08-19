Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. Dollar General reported earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.75. 23,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,296. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

