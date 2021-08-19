Greenhaven Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 361,011 shares during the period. Lear makes up about 0.8% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $6.51 on Thursday, hitting $155.21. 2,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,455. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

