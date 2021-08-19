NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

