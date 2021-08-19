Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $35,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

