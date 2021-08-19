Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWB traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $75.45. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,538. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.78.

