Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $793.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

