Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $49.80

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.80, but opened at $45.02. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 128,130 shares.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

