Morgan Stanley Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $34.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 5,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,696. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

