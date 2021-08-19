Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Drops By 31.4%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 1,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $27.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCAF. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

