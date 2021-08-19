Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.3 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43. Symrise has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.