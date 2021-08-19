STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $143.69, but opened at $136.18. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $137.72, with a volume of 1,585 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

