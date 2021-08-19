St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in July

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,841.0 days.

STJPF remained flat at $$21.34 during midday trading on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STJPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.