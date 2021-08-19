Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,526 shares of company stock worth $68,408,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $258.22. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

