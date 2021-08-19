Mad River Investors Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,675 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. eBay makes up approximately 1.7% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in eBay by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in eBay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 101,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in eBay by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 94,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,103. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

