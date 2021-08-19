First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Boosted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.11. 19,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

