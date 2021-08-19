PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,712.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,635.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock worth $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

