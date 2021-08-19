Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 12,129 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 259,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

