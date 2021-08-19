Skylands Capital LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $16,083,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,607. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $105.80. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,069 shares of company stock worth $7,375,018 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

