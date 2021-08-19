Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,589,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. 29,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

