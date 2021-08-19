BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,977. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

