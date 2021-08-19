Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.700 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

