Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,065. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

