Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
EPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,065. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
