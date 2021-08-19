Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.