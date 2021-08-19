TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

