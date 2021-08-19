SafeCapital Hits 24-Hour Volume of $331.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $97,170.38 and approximately $331.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00024221 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002018 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

